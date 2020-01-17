Ben and Jerry’s announces new ice cream flavor: “Netflix and Chill’d”

National
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING (WLNS):

Ben & Jerry’s announced its new ice-cream flavor this winter season and it’s called “Netflix and Chill’d.”

The has a peanut butter ice cream as the base and is mixed in with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie.

“There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving,” said Ben & Jerry’s on its website.

The company did not disclose the ice cream’s release date.

And there’s a bonus for non-dairy lovers too — this flavor will also have an almond-milk version too.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar