Ben and Jerry’s announces new ice cream flavor: “Netflix and Chill’d”

Introducing Netflix & Chilll’d. A @netflix original flavor featuring a peanut butter ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies! Learn more at: https://t.co/KQTuLu8mue #NetflixandChillld pic.twitter.com/5vGNj0Rctb — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 16, 2020

LANSING (WLNS):

Ben & Jerry’s announced its new ice-cream flavor this winter season and it’s called “Netflix and Chill’d.”

The has a peanut butter ice cream as the base and is mixed in with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie.

“There’s something for everyone to watch on Netflix & flavors for everyone to enjoy from Ben & Jerry’s, so we’ve teamed up to bring you a chillaxing new creation that’s certain to satisfy any sweet or salty snack craving,” said Ben & Jerry’s on its website.

The company did not disclose the ice cream’s release date.

And there’s a bonus for non-dairy lovers too — this flavor will also have an almond-milk version too.