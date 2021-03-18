Biden Administration to invest $10 Billion for school screenings to help to reopen

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) – As part of President Biden’s National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will invest $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to ramp up screening testing to help schools reopen.

$2.25 billion will also be used to scale up testing in underserved populations and provide new guidance on asymptomatic screening testing in schools, workplaces, and congregate settings.

These measures are part of President Biden’s strategy to increase COVID-19 testing nationwide as vaccinations increase.

The federal government is scheduled to send out the funds to state and local health departments by early April.