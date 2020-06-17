Border Patrol basic training reopens this week and they are hiring

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Border Patrol basic training will resume on June 17th, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP Training Academies have made adjustments to the training process based on guidance from multiple federal departments to avoid COVID-19 health risks including social distancing and using personal protective equipment.
“Rest assured that CBP is taking a safe, measured approach, to effectively and efficiently get these men and women out to their duty locations to continue CBP’s critical mission, “ said CBP acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is currently hiring and you can apply now.
Border Patrol Agents secure America’s borders and coastal waters with a variety of career opportunities:
- Horse Patrol: Skilled horse riders, trainers, and instructors ride in challenging terrains that are difficult to reach using any other means of patrol like 4×4 vehicles or All-Terrain Vehicles.
- Bike Patrol: Apprehends cross-border threats with stealth, mobility, agility, and accessibility.
- K-9 Unit: Using canines, agents detect concealed humans and odors of narcotics. The unit also performs tasks including search and rescue as well as tracking.
- Patrol Boat: Agents use airboats, shallow draft vessels, and V-hull platforms to patrol remote waterways.
- Off-Road Vehicle Unit: Use ATVs, dirt bikes, or other vehicles specifically designed to secure inaccessible areas of the border access that can’t be monitored using regular motor vehicles.
- Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC): Specialize in rapid response that requires special tactics, techniques, and procedures.
- Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR): Respond to enforcement, acts of terrorism, and natural disasters throughout the United States.
- Mobile Response Team (MRT): Counter emerging threats with rapid movement to regional and national incidents.
- Honor Guard: Volunteer agents who conduct memorial services in honor of law enforcement personnel who die in the line of duty.
- Peer Support Program (PSP): Offer confidential assistance to minimize psychological trauma that Border Patrol employees and their families in times of personal need or due to traumatic incidents they may experience throughout their career.
- National Pistol Team: The legacy of Border Patrol shooters consists of some of the most famous Law Enforcement Officers of the early 20th century and the most decorated competitors of three different shooting sports.
- Firearms Instructor Training Program: Train and certify agents how to use firearms
- Less-Lethal Instructor Training Program: Deliver mission-specific training for the tools, tactics, mindset, and methodologies to engage in changing threats.
- Emergency Medical Program (EMP): Provide emergency medical response and training that range from medical illnesses to traumatic injuries.
- Chaplaincy: Provide guidance for both physical and mental health, including stress management. The program includes suicide prevention as well as connections to local community resources.