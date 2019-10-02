Border Patrol agents stopped an SUV with a 25-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son yesterday near San Diego, California.
After a K-9 alerted the agents to the rear door of the SUV, they found 65 bundles of crystal meth.
The bundles weighed 67.68 pounds and have an estimated street value of $179,352.
The driver was arrested and her child was placed with Child Protective Services.
Border Patrol finds nearly $180K in meth hidden in SUV
