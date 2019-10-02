Border Patrol finds nearly $180K in meth hidden in SUV

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - The Library of Congress announced today that country musician Garth Brooks will be the next recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Bestowed in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, the Gershwin Prize recognizes a living musical artist’s lifetime achievement.

“I am truly humbled,” said Brooks.

Garth Brooks achievements include Grammy wins, CMA Entertainer of the Year six times, the first artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for albums certified by the RIAA at more than 10 million album sales each.

Brooks’ first number one single, “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” set the stage for him as a songwriter.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history with more than 148 million album sales, according to RIAA.

His tour with Trisha Yearwood sold more than 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history, according to the Library of Congress.

He received the inaugural George H. W. Bush Points of Light Award for Caring and Compassion to celebrate his humanitarian efforts.

The song “We Shall Be Free,” won a GLADD Media Award in 1993 for addressing homophobia, homelessness and racism.

Brooks has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

“Garth Brooks’ appeal as a performer, songwriter and humanitarian has brought many new fans into the world of country music,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a written statement.

Brooks will receive the prize at an all-star tribute concert in March 2020.