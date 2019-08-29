SALTON CITY, CA. (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents stopped two separate smuggling attempts of methamphetamine earlier this week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Agents discovered 44 sealed packages inside a Cadillac gas tank and an additional 15 within the rear doors.
The combined weight of the packages totaled 71.6 lbs., with an estimated street value of $179,000.
Later that same day, agents discovered 34 sealed packages inside an Acura gas tank and an additional 11 packages from an aftermarket compartment within the floorboard.
The combined weight of the packages totaled 75.43 lbs., with an estimated street value of $188,575.
Both the 28-year-old woman in the Cadillac and the 18-year-old man in the Acura were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.
Border Patrol seize over 147 pounds of meth
SALTON CITY, CA. (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents stopped two separate smuggling attempts of methamphetamine earlier this week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.