Agriculture specialists intercepted 99 pounds of concealed pork, raw poultry and heroin from a passenger vehicle on October 8th.
Plastic bags containing 66 pounds of pork and 33 pounds of raw poultry were found hidden inside a 2007 Nissan Armada. On further inspection, officers found a personal-use quantity of heroin.
Authorities issued a $1,000 penalty and the vehicle was seized in connection with this enforcement action.
Border patrol seizes heroin and 99 pounds of meat at Texas border
