NEW MEXICO (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents seized fifty pounds of cocaine on Sunday.
A canine alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics when the SUV was stopped at the checkpoint inside the U.S.
Agents found a duffle bag with about 50 pounds of cocaine with a street value over $1,632,000, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle as well as cocaine were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Border Patrol seizes over $1.5 million in cocaine
NEW MEXICO (WLNS) – Border Patrol agents seized fifty pounds of cocaine on Sunday.