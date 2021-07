IRVING, Texas (CBS ) – Tens of thousands of people who say they were sexually abused as a boy scout reach an $850-million settlement with the Boy Scouts of America.

Officials say it is the largest settlement in a child sexual abuse case in United States history.

Approximately 84,000 victims were part of the suit and are claiming abuse since the 1960s.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy last year due to mounting legal costs.