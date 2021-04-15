Busch Beer searching for “Chief Tasting Officer” for dog brew

(WLNS) – Busch Beer is looking for a new ambassador to represent a new brand of beer, and they’re not searching for a human.

The company released a new job posting on twitter for a “Chief Tasting Officer” for its new dog brew.

According to the post, Busch says the dog will be the new face of the brand as wells as the official beer taster.

The position comes with several perks, including a yearly salary of $20,000 dollars.

If you think your dog is up to the job, Busch is asking people to submit your dog’s pictures and qualifications on Twitter with the #BuschCTOcontest hashtag.