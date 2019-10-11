California executive avoids jail in college cheating scheme

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los Angeles campus. Xiaoning Sui, 48, of Surrey, British Columbia, is accused of paying $400,000 to get her son into the University of California, Los Angeles, as a fake soccer recruit. She has become the 52nd person charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scheme, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Boston’s federal court. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The owner of a California frozen foods company has avoided jail for his role in a widespread college admissions scandal.

Fifty-four-year-old Peter Jan Sartorio, of Menlo Park, California, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. He is the eighth parent to be sentenced in the scheme.

Authorities say Sartorio paid $15,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam in 2017. He kept the arrangement hidden from his daughter.

Prosecutors had requested a month in prison and a fine of $9,500. Sartorio’s lawyers pushed for probation and a fine. They said he deserved leniency because he was the first parent to plead guilty.

Sartorio owns Elena’s Food Specialties, a San Francisco company that makes frozen natural food products.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 6 Radar