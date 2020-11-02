Candidates make final push before election

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Trump and Joe Biden are making their final pitches to voters ahead of tomorrow’s election. The candidates are holding rallies in multiple states, especially here in the Midwest, where battleground states are still up for grabs.

The President is kicking off his final day in North Carolina, where he’s predicting a red wave of support at the polls tomorrow.

He is holding five rallies today in four battleground states. while Biden will hold three rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Biden is sticking to his message that he’s the best candidate to lead the country during the coronavirus pandemic, while President Trump continues to downplay the pandemic as scientists say it will get worse with colder weather.

More than 94 million Americans have already voted, and both campaigns are already fighting in the courts over mail-in ballots which could sway the election outcome