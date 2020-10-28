Candidates prepare final pitch to voters

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is focused on the coronavirus pandemic today with a health briefing in his home state of Delaware, while President Trump is on the road again, closing out the final week of the election with more rallies.

The former vice president does not have any rallies scheduled for today, something President Trump pointed out during a campaign stop in Nebraska last night.

The President will travel to 10 states this week, including Arizona today. He’ll start in Bullhead City, just across the border from Nevada – a state that’s limiting the size of public gatherings because of covid.

With six days to go until election day, national security officials expect election interference efforts to increase. They’re warning voters to be cautious about what they read online.

Last night hackers temporarily seized President Trump’s campaign website, and briefly showed a message falsely claiming he was responsible for the coronavirus.

Government security officials called it “noise” meant to undermine confidence in the voting process.