DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The global headquarters of Caterpillar Inc. will no longer be in Illinois.

Wednesday, company officials announced the headquarters will move f rom its current location in Deerfield, IL, to the company’s existing office in Irving, TX.

Illinois has the biggest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world, according to officials.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

The move to Texas begins this year.