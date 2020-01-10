Citizens and officials say thanks on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - The House approved a resolution that would require the president to get approval from Congress before any further military action is taken against Iran.

The resolution’s sponsor, freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said it is intended to “make clear that if the president wants to take us to war, he must get authorization from Congress.″

The House passed the measure, 224-194, with three Republicans voting in support and eight Democrats opposing the measure.

“This War Powers Resolution states the President of the United States must consult Congress before going to war with Iran -- this is simply what our Constitution requires, and I’m pleased that this bill has support from both Republicans and Democrats,” Slotkin said on the floor of the U.S. House.