TOKYO, Japan (CBS) – According to a tweet from U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff, she will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

This would have been her first Olympic appearance.

In her statement, she says quote, “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the U.S.A. at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.”