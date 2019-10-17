Community comes together for 5-year-old south Florida boy battling cancer

State and federal officials signed a $6.6 million project agreement to clean contaminated sediment at a lake in Western Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy signed the multi-million dollar agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and TDY Industries LLC to clean a contaminated sediment site in Muskegon Lake.

EGLE is contributing up to $1 million to the project and the EPA is providing up to $4.3 million. TDY Industries and Muskegon County are providing additional funding for the project. Muskegon Lake has been designated as an Area of Concern since 1987 due to environmental problems associated with urban runoff and contamination associated with sawmills and other industry.

The remediation of contaminated sediments at Ryerson Creek represents the final sediment cleanup project within the Muskegon Lake Area of Concern. About 16,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments will be removed and shoreline wetlands will be restored. The work is expected to begin in 2020.

The EPA also announced an agreement with Honeywell International for more than $5 million to address PCB and heavy metal contaminants in portions of the Upper Peninsula’s Torch Lake.

“The Ryerson Creek and Torch Lake cleanups show how state, federal and industry partnerships are very effective ways to address legacy contamination,” said EGLE Director Liesl Clark.