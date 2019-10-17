WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WLNS) – Law enforcement in South Florida teamed up to help a 5-year-old boy battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Giovanni wanted to spend a day on the water with the professionals protecting our coastal borders. Border Patrol worked with the U.S. Coast Guard and community partners to help make that dream come true.
“The extraordinary courage and strength displayed by this boy facing brain cancer is something for us all to admire,” said Martin Wade, Director of the Miami Air and Marine Branch.
Law enforcement teams cheered Giovanni on as the young boy climbed aboard for a joint patrol next to more than half a dozen vessels along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Community comes together for 5-year-old south Florida boy battling cancer
