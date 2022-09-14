Photo is courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Packages of “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods’ golden raisins that were distributed across the U.S. are being recalled due to the potential of containing undeclared sulfites.

The Illinois-based food manufacturer issued the recall on Sept. 8.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, those with sensitivities to sulfites could risk serious, or even life-threatening reactions.

Like the photo above, the product comes in a 14-ounce, clear plastic package with UPC Code 8904 1704 10327.

All ANKUR GOLDEN RAISIN 14.Oz is impacted by this recall, regardless of the presence or absence of a batch number.

Bought the product? The FDA urges consumers to return the item to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Have a question? You can call raxa Desai at 630-595-1118 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.