Forty-five coronavirus cases at the University of Southern California have been connected to three fraternities associated with the school, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. The health department, which is now investigating the outbreak, said in a statement to CBS News that it "may be linked to a large social gathering on July 4th."

USC first identified a cluster of about 15 cases along its fraternity row in a campus health alert on July 9. At the time, the school said "patients with confirmed positive tests" were in self-isolation at home or "in the process of being privately transported to isolation."