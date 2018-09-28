National

DEVELOPING: Kavanaugh confirmation adjourns until afternoon

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 10:05 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 28, 2018 10:05 AM EDT

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) - The Judiciary Committee sets 1:30 p.m. vote on sending Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

The move angered the ten Democrats on the committee to the point that several members walk out of hearing.

This story is developing and will be updated.

