DEVELOPING: Kavanaugh confirmation adjourns until afternoon
WASHINGTON, DC (AP) - The Judiciary Committee sets 1:30 p.m. vote on sending Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.
The move angered the ten Democrats on the committee to the point that several members walk out of hearing.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Previous
Report: Russia still using social...
Next
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: Charlotte man dies in Beaver Island plane crash
- Lansing street closings Tuesday for Whitmer inauguration
- How to not start the new year off behind bars
- Community remembers pilot killed in plane crash
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
How to not start the new year off behind bars
Police want people to be aware of the heavy presence of law enforcement tonight and the risk you...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MSU loses 7-6, finishes the year at 7-6
Spartans defense couldn't make for offensive woesRead More »
-
Community remembers pilot killed in plane crash
Neighbors and former patients tell us Don Falik was a well-respected figure in Charlotte, where...Read More »