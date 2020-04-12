Digital First: Severe storms move through Mississippi on Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 is tracking severe storms as they move through Mississippi.

Shatorrie Lindsey, who is a viewer from Sharkey County, captured a picture of a possible tornado moving east of Cary.

Courtesy: Shatorrie Lindsey

According to authorities in Holly Bluff, trees have been knocked down in Sharkey County along Highway 16.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Scottlin Williams tracked the storms in Yazoo County. The Yazoo County Airport confirmed tornado debris as storms moved through the area. There are reports that the tornado destroyed a barn five miles northwest of Yazoo City.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said power lines were down on MS 16 at Lake City Road. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

This is my current view in Yazoo County in Yazoo City where a tornado is on the ground at the Yazoo County Airport. I’m hearing rumbles of thunder, seeing frequent flashes of lightning, heavy downpours, along with strong winds. pic.twitter.com/IeYvMANTYk — Scottlin Williams (@scottlinwwx) April 12, 2020

The wind is really picking up in Flowood! Make sure to download the @StormTeam12 weather app for updates. There are already several tornado watches and a few warnings. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/pDSTXr9KFQ — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) April 12, 2020

If you have any storm pictures, send them to news@wjtv.com.