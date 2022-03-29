UTAH (KTVX) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the country, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet.

This week, Denny’s began offering an Endless Breakfast promotion designed to help “Americans impacted by rising inflation,” the chain announced in a press release.

“As inflation reaches historic levels and Americans face rising prices at gas pumps and sticker shock at supermarket checkouts, America’s Diner is offering Americans what they are so desperately seeking right now — value for their money — with the launch of a new Endless Breakfast promotion,” Denny’s wrote.

The deal, available for dine-in customers only, offers “endless” servings of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hash browns for a base price of $6.99 per order, or $8.99 in select states. Guests can choose to add unlimited bacon or sausage for an additional 99 cents or $1.49, depending on the location.

The offer is scheduled to run though June 21.

Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported a 7.9% rise in inflation over the last year, marking the sharpest spike since 1982. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which has already accelerated price increases for some exports, has also stoked fear of further price jumps for groceries, The Hill reported.