Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly resigning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - In response to Rep. Elijah E. Cummings passing away today, the governor ordered U.S. and Michigan flags on public grounds to be immediately lowered to half-staff.

The flags will be lowered through Friday, October 18th to honor the life and service of Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died of complications from longstanding health problems at the age of 68.

“Congressman Elijah Cummings was the definition of a true public servant,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, October 19th.

Condolences for the late civil rights champion came from across the country.

Former President Barack Obama, whose 2008 presidential bid counted Cummings as an early supporter, said he and his wife, Michelle, were “heartbroken” by the loss of their friend.

In a joint statement, former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also praised Cummings’ leadership of the committee “in finding facts, exposing fictions, and demanding that our government be accountable.”

Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis said that with Cummings’ death, Americans “have lost a great leader at a time of crisis in our democracy.”