Rick Perry, President Trump’s energy secretary who has become a central figure in questions over whether the president sought to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, is reportedly resigning according to The Guardian.
Bloomberg News reports that for months, Perry has been paving the way for his likely successor, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Perry resignation had been anticipated for several weeks, according to the New York Times.
The Wall Street Journal reported last night that Perry called Rudy Giuliani at Trump’s direction to discuss the president’s concerns over Ukrainian corruption.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry is reportedly resigning
