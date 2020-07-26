‘Enter The Dragon’ actor John Saxon dies at 83

(CNN) - Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and for decades the last surviving star of "Gone With the Wind," has died at age of 104, her publicist Lisa Goldberg told CNN.

The actress died July 26 of natural causes at her residence in Paris, Goldberg said. She lived in Paris for nearly six decades.

De Havilland emerged as a star during the classic movie era -- first as a romantic partner for Errol Flynn in swashbucklers such as"Captain Blood" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood" and then as Melanie Hamilton Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" (1939), considered the top moneymaking film of all time when adjusted for inflation.