EU lets US, Canada, Norway join military mobility project

FILE – In this April 24, 2021, file photo a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stands on the tarmac as Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard, approaches Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del. The U.S. military must widen opportunity and improve advancement for Black service members, who remain vastly underrepresented in some areas, including among Air Force pilots and in the most senior ranks, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday, May 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) – The European Union is letting the United States, Canada and Norway join a major military project aimed at speeding up the deployment of troops and equipment around Europe.

EU defense ministers on Thursday gave the green light for the three to join the 27-nation bloc’s “military mobility” project.

The project is led by the Netherlands and aims at easing bureaucratic procedures that slow troop deployments considerably.

More than 70,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Europe, partly to deter aggression from Russia.

Canada is leading a NATO battlegroup stationed in the region, near Russia’s border, and Norway is involved, too. The move is seen as a sign of improving EU-NATO cooperation.