FAA grounds certain planes after engine failure over Denver

DENVER (AP) – The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines in the United States to ground planes with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend until they can be inspected for stress cracks.

The order applies to airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines, which are used solely on Boeing 777s.

Before the planes can fly again, operators must inspect the fan blades at the front of each engine.

A United flight from Denver to Honolulu made an emergency landing Saturday after a fan blade broke and pieces of the engine’s casing fell on neighborhoods. No one was hurt.