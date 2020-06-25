Farmers beware, officials think it will be a rough hurricane season

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Experts are predicting that the hurricane season will be very active this year.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting 13 to 19 named storms this hurricane season while an average season has about 12 named storms.



NOAA also says six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes including up to six being major hurricanes, which are category 3 or higher. Normally six storms become hurricanes which includes three major hurricanes.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency recently introduced a new hurricane insurance option which provides coverage for 70 different crops.



“We can’t control the weather, but we can plan ahead and help producers to protect themselves from the results of disasters now and in future years,” says a press release from the USDA Risk Management Agency. “As the hurricane season begins again, producers should be confident that USDA is ready to assist them, and in knowing they are now better positioned to ride out the storms that may come.”



The Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus which was part of the Disaster Relief Act of 2019 helped agricultural producers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019 from hurricanes like Michael, Florence, and Dorian as well as other natural disasters like floods, snowstorms, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity and wildfires.



The program led to a 60% increase in citrus crop value for Florida. In 2020, 87% of insured orange trees were covered versus 18% in 2018. Additionally, 92% of acreage is insured as opposed to 50% in 2018. This increase in coverage reduces the risk for producers who do not have to rely exclusively on disaster assistance.



The 2020 hurricane season officially began on June 1.