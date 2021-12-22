FDA Recall: specific Dream Pops bites with undeclared milk present

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dream Pops is voluntarily recalling select Dream Pops Bites products as there is a possibility they may contain undeclared milk.

Those who consumed the select Dream Pops and are lactose intolerant, have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the chances of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The products were distributed nationwide to retail stores.

Here is the information on the items recalled:

Product

UPC

Dream Pops Bites, Vanilla Sky

8.54097E+11

6/28/22 – 10/21/22

Dream Pops Bites, Berry Dreams

8.54097E+11

6/28/22 – 10/21/22

Dream Pops Bites, Birthday Cake

8.54097E+11

6/28/22 – 10/21/22

Dream Pops Bites, Cookie Dough

8.54097E+11

6/28/22 – 10/21/22

The undeclared milk issue was discovered when a consumer reported their allergic reaction.

If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are advised not to eat the Dream Pop bites.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Dream Pops Bites products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at support@dream-pops.com.