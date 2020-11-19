Financial advice for those struggling during the pandemic

New York, NY (WLNS)–Weekly unemployment filings rose to 742,000 last week, and millions more are still out of work, and have seen their benefits run-out.

Ashley Coley lost her job as a transportation dispatcher and has struggled to find another. She’s trying to survive on state employment.

A recent study finds one in four adults is having trouble paying bills during the pandemic.

but many people don’t know that bills can be negotiated. CBS new business analyst Jill Schlesinger says make sure you understand the terms of any deal to postpone payment, whether there are fees, penalties and for how long.

Schlesinger says some people may need to consider bankruptcy but that should only come as a last resort.