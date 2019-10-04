Former vineyard owner gets 5 months in college bribery case

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. University and federal officials confirmed that incoming Harvard University student Ismail Ajjawi, 17, of Lebanon, was refused entry into the U.S. after landing at Logan International Airport in Boston on Friday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The former owner of a California wine business has been sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scheme .

Fifty-three-year-old Agustin Huneeus, of San Francisco, was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Friday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say Huneeus paid $50,000 to rig his daughter’s SAT exam in 2018 and agreed to pay $250,000 to bribe her way into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete. He was arrested before completing the deal and his daughter was not admitted.

Prosecutors recommended 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. His lawyers said he deserved two months and a fine.

Huneeus previously said he was ashamed and saw that his actions represent “the worst sort of entitlement.”