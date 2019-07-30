FTC warns about fake Equifax settlement websites

21 state attorneys general sent a letter urging Congress to pass legislation addressing public health threats from PFAS.

The letter sent to Congressional leadership today calls for action to help states address the chemicals from contaminating drinking water and groundwater nationwide.

The letter also urges Congress to provide financial assistance to state and local governments to offset the high cost of cleaning up drinking water supplies.

“This is a nationwide challenge and it’s important that we all work swiftly and in a bipartisan fashion so all who live here can have access to clean drinking water and a safe environment,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The letter is addressed to United States Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer as well as United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.

Michigan has spent tens of millions of dollars over the last two years to investigate and fix PFAS contamination as well as identify responsible parties.