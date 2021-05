NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – The price of gold has jumped more than 10% since the start of April — to nearly $1,900 per ounce.

Officials say a recent cryptocurrency sell-off could have pushed investors toward gold amid inflation concerns.

In addition, gold could see more support from increased Chinese government buying throughout the week.

Despite the recent rise in gold prices – and adjusting for inflation – the metal is still trading below where it did nearly a decade ago.