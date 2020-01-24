Governor Whitmer will deliver Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address

LANSING (WLNS):

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic Response to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a lifelong Michigander, lawyer, educator and former prosecutor, State Representative and Senator. Governor Whitmer was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2000 and elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2006 where she served as the Senate Democratic Leader and was the first woman to lead a Senate caucus.