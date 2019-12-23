Harry Styles goes from One Direction to number one

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Federal officials announced a pilot program to help hemp growers in 21 states, including Michigan.

The United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency will offer a new crop insurance option for hemp growers in select counties of 21 states in 2020.

The Multi-Peril Crop Insurance coverage is for hemp grown for fiber, grain or CBD oil.

The 2018 Farm Bill amended the Controlled Substances Act to address how industrial hemp is to be defined and regulated at the federal level, and those modifications cleared the way for the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation to offer policies for it.

The Farm Bill defines hemp as containing 0.3 percent or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) on a dry-weight basis.