Harry Styles is number one on the the Billboard Artist 100 chart to become the top musical act in the U.S. for a second week.
The former One Direction star had his second solo album, Fine Line, debut at number one on the Billboard 200.
This is the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in since Justin Bieber’s Purpose which came out four years ago.
Harry Styles goes from One Direction to number one
