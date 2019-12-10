House Democrats expected to unveil two impeachment articles against President Trump on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – House Democrats are expected to move forward with at least two articles of impeachment against President Trump.



Democrats are expected to put forward one charge against the president of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, according to one of the people, multiple Democrats familiar with the proceedings tell CBS News.



Democratic committee chairmen are expected to unveil the articles at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The news comes after the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Monday where the counsels from the House Intelligence Committee presented its findings in its impeachment inquiry investigation.

Another important step in the House inquiry into the President’s abuses of power. This morning, the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees give their presentations. #DefendOurDemocracy



Watch at 9:00 am ET: https://t.co/QOBSorvgWQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 9, 2019

“I think there’s a lot of agreement,” Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the Democratic chairman of the Foreign Affairs committee, told reporters. “You’ll hear about about some of it tomorrow.”



What remains uncertain is whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi will reach beyond the Ukraine probe to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings of Trump’s actions in the report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a report from The Associated Press.



Democrats say Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia as well as himself.

Read the Transcripts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2019

The White House has released a rough transcript of the first phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, dated April 21, 2019.