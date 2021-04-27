India records 320K cases as foreign help arrives

NEW DELHI (AP) – India has added more than 320,000 new coronavirus cases as a grim surge weighed on the country’s sinking health system.
Tuesday’s increase ended a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic.
However, the decline likely reflects lower weekend testing rather than reduced spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, foreign aid was arriving. A shipment of medical aid received from Britain included 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators.
France is sending breathing machines, ICU gear and oxygen generators in a shipment expected to be sent later this week.
The White House was moving to share raw materials for vaccine production to India and was working to satisfy other requests.