Interactive: Check out the emergency management map

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - From 2008 to 2018, national marriage and divorce rates declined. While marriages in Michigan stayed nearly the same in that ten-year period, the divorce rate has statistically declined.

Around the country, Utah had among the highest marriage rates while Arkansas had among the highest divorce rates. Maine and Connecticut had among the lowest marriage rates while North Dakota had among the lowest divorce rates.

Wanna see how the marriage and divorce rates in Michigan compare to the national average?

A new visualization from the U.S. Census Bureau allows you to check out the state rankings tab to see how Michigan compared to other states in both 2008 and 2018.