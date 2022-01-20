Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

FILE: Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump‘s daughter and former White House adviser, to voluntarily sit down with the committee.

The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family — notes that Ivanka Trump spent considerable time with her father in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including witnessing a conversation between him and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of Congress’ certification of the election.

“The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the committee wrote in the letter to Trump.