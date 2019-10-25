Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to star in Apple TV’s ‘Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston arrives at Variety’s Power of Women on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Apple TV Plus, a new streaming service, is making a high-profile debut with the drama series “The Morning Show.”

The behind-the-scenes look at a network program is part of the first wave of shows that will launch the streaming service on Nov. 1.

“The Morning Show” stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who also are executive producers of the 10-part series.

Aniston plays a morning show anchor whose life and career are upended when her longtime co-anchor is accused of sexual misconduct.

Witherspoon is an impulsive reporter who suddenly lands on Aniston’s turf. Steve Carell plays the disgraced anchor.

“The Morning Show” was in development when the Me Too movement began and shifted gears to address the issue.