Judge approves path for T-Mobile to buy Sprint for $26.5B

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo, a woman using a cell phone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York. Published reports say a group of state attorneys general are planning a lawsuit to block a $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint. It’s an unusual step ahead of a decision by federal antitrust authorities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge has cleared a major path for T-Mobile to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion.

He cites T-Mobile’s track record in promoting competition, even as legal scholars and consumer advocates warn about higher phone bills.

T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers as it becomes a fiercer competitor to Verizon and AT&T. But a group of state attorneys general tried to block the deal, saying that one fewer phone company will mean higher prices. New York’s attorney general says an appeal is possible. Though the deal still needs a few more approvals, T-Mobile expects to close it as early as April 1.