Judge tosses suit over ‘race-norming’ in NFL dementia tests

File-Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Rick Mirer (3) is sacked for a seven-yard-loss by Kevin Henry (76) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of their NFL game in Seattle, Wash., Sunday, Dec. 26, 1993. Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Lawyers for ex-players Henry and Najeh Davenport said their clients were denied awards “based on a discriminatory testing regime” that weighs sociological factors including race. Both men would have qualified for awards had race not been considered, they said. (AP Photos/Gary Stewart, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged so-called race-norming in dementia tests for retired NFL players.

Lawyers for some former players say the practice assumes Black athletes start with worse cognitive functioning than their white counterparts.

That makes it harder for them to show injury and qualify for awards that average more than $500,000. The judge in Philadelphia on Monday instead ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer overseeing the settlement to start mediation.

That process would appear to exclude the Black players who sued. They are Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport. A notice to appeal the dismissal was filed late Monday.

The settlement fund has so far paid more than $765 million to retired players.