Kanye West Releases ‘Jesus Is Born’ on Christmas

Kanye West’s second gospel album was released on Christmas day.
The latest collaboration was the official debut of the Sunday Service Choir, with the rapper serving as the executive producer.
The 19-track album entitled Jesus is Born focuses on the choir while October’s Jesus Is King featured West.
Jesus Is King, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following its debut on October 25th. The success of that album, crowned Kanye as Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of 2019.
