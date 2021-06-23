Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she alleges took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant, her children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed.

Bryant and nine others died when their chopper, flying in fog, plunged into hills in January of last year while flying from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in Ventura County. Federal investigators blamed pilot error.