Lawmakers look for common ground on Covid relief as presidential transition continues

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–While lawmakers and the white house grapple over a new Covid relief bill, President-elect Joe Biden is adding a key member to his cabinet. He is expected to introduce retired army general Lloyd Austin as his pick for defense secretary later today.

Austin has been out of military service less than 7 years. That’s how long uniformed commanders are required to wait before they take top civilian jobs at the pentagon. Austin will need congress to pass a waiver exempting him.

Mr. Biden is also working to confront the pandemic when he takes office. He wants 100 million vaccines given to Americans in his first 100 days. That’s the same number promised by the Trump administration.

President Trump and his campaign remain focused on overturning the election results, but have lost the first case to reach the Supreme Court. In one short sentence, the court denied a republican challenge to the vote in Pennsylvania.



On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are still trying to find common ground on a new Covid relief bill. The White House is backing a 916-billion dollar proposal, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants a smaller bill that sidesteps some of the more controversial items.

Democrats say any bill needs to include money for state and local governments.