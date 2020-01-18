Legendary pro-wrestler Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, passes away at age 75

Earlier this week legendary pro-wrestler, Rocky Johnson passed away this week at age 75.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to his late father via Instagram.
“You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,” Dwayne Johnson began his post. “I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.”
He ended the post with, “I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.”
Rocky Johnson was a WWE Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer.
On the WWE website, the bio for Rocky Johnson says in part, “while part of one of the most famous and influential families in sports-entertainment history, “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson is just as famous and influential on his own.”
The WWE released a statement earlier this week to express the company’s condolences to Rocky Johnson’s family.
