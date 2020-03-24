RAW VIDEO: President Trump holds a White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – UPDATE (5:54 P.M.): President Donald Trump began Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing reiterating his goal to ease social distancing guidelines around Easter.



“Ultimately, the goal is to ease the guidelines and open things up to very large sections of our country as we near the end of our historic battle with the invisible enemy. Been going for a while, but we’ll win, we’ll win,” said President Trump.



His remarks on nearing the end come as health officials, including Surgeon General Jerome Adams, sound the alarm that the virus is going to get much worse in the US before it gets better.



President Trump said his team is “working very hard” to make an Easter timeline a reality, saying he “will be meeting with a lot of people to see if that can be done.”



“What a great timeline that would be. My first priority is always the health and safety of the American people. I want everyone to understand that we are continuing to evaluate the data. We’re working with the task force and making decisions based on what is best for the interest of our fantastic country,” he said.

Senators and the White House continue to negotiate the final $2 trillion stimulus bill language, it’s growing increasingly unlikely that both chambers of Congress can give final approval to the plan tonight.



A senior Democratic aide said that it’s unlikely the House can approve the Senate deal tonight. That’s because lawmakers will need time to review the details of the bill and may need to hold another conference call to discuss the elements of the Senate plan.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to ensure that her caucus is in line because they need full cooperation to bring the bill to the floor so it can be approved by either voice vote or unanimous consent — so members don’t have to return to Washington and vote in person.



Similarly, a GOP Senate aide that with the time slipping and bill text still being drafted, it’s unlikely the Senate will vote tonight.

ORIGINAL STORY: The White House Coronavirus Task Force held a briefing on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.



Earlier today, President Donald Trump said he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day since 1933 as Congress and the White House neared a deal on Tuesday to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.



The Dow burst 11.4% higher, while the more closely followed S&P 500 index leaping 9.4% during a wave of buying around the world.



On Monday, the U.S. saw its biggest jump yet in the death toll from the virus, with more than 650 American deaths now attributed to COVID-19, according to a report by the Associated Press.



43% of the US population is now being asked to stay home, according to a report by CNN.



State officials confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 24 deaths reported in the state. Among. the daily totals from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were 15 coronavirus cases in Ingham County.