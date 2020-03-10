MAC restricting attendance at basketball tournament

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the White House's coronavirus task force held a briefing today to provide information about COVID-19.

President Trump said that the task force would be meeting with Congress to discuss payroll tax cut relief and relief for hourly workers.

“We are going to be asking tomorrow, we’re seeing the Senate. We’re going to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief,” President Trump told reporters at a briefing Monday.

“We’re also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck,” he added.

President Trump says he is working with leaders in the cruise ship and airline industries “very strongly” for potential relief from coronavirus-related losses.

“We want people to travel to certain locations and not to other locations at this moment,” he said. “We’re working with the industries.”

President Trump also said the administration is in communication with the hotel industry, saying that “some places actually will do very well,” but others may not.

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus to the American public remains low and the risk of serious disease among the American public also remains low,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

The vice president told reporters on Monday that he does not know whether President Trump had been tested for the coronavirus, even though President Trump has been in contact with individuals who have been in close proximity to people diagnosed with the virus.

“Let me be sure to get you the answer to that. I really don’t know the answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence said.

Pence adds that he has not been tested for coronavirus. President Trump was also asked the same question, but he didn’t answer as he left the White House press briefing room.

Vice President Mike Pence provided updates on the Grand Princess cruise ship during the briefing.

The ship docked in the afternoon in Oakland, California at a commercial dock, he said, and the 25 children aboard are “all healthy.”

The 21 people who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus “are being dealt with in proper isolation.”

By the end of Monday, Pence said, they hope to begin to disembark California residents to Travis Air Force Base.

The US has made arrangements with Canada and the United Kingdom to take their nations’ passengers back through charter flights, he said, and tomorrow, remaining passengers “will be transported again through carefully controlled environments to military bases in Georgia and Texas,” where they will be tested, isolated and quarantined as appropriate.

He expressed appreciation to the governors of California, Georgia, and Texas for “strong cooperation.”

Pence also said he will be meeting with hospital and health insurance CEOs on Tuesday.

Wall Street had its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis as the dow falls more than 2,000 points or close to 8% based largely on concern over the coronavirus.

The U.S. death toll rose to 26 and several members of Congress are in self-quarantine after possible exposure.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams discussed some specific data that shows who is at risk for novel coronavirus.

“People over the age of 60 are much more likely to develop complications from the coronavirus and to be hospitalized,” Adams said, adding that the average age of death from coronavirus is 80.

Children and young adults are more likely to die from the flu than coronavirus, Adams said during brief remarks at Monday's White House press briefing. He added that people should “be reassured by that.”

However, he noted, even though young people aren’t at risk for dying from coronavirus, they could potentially spread the virus to people in communities and people with chronic diseases, reiterating basic precautions to prevent community spread, such as covering coughs.

The Trump administration will soon release guidance on how to keep workplaces, schools, homes and commercial businesses safe from novel coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus task force coordinator, said Monday.

She told reporters at a White House press briefing that the guidance will be provided later Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence said the guidance would be posted Monday night on Coronavirus.gov.

Pence went on to say that the administration is "working very diligently to establish a single website where people can go to track all of the cases and where they are emerging.”