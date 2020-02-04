Management of Aretha Franklin’s estate still unsettled

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – Long-term management of Aretha Franklin’s estate still is up in the air.

A Michigan judge set a March 3 hearing on a request by the late singer’s niece to step aside as the estate’s personal representative.

Sabrina Owens filed a letter last week, saying she was quitting because of a “rift” in the family. Franklin died in 2018.

Her estate has been mired in controversy since last May when handwritten wills were found in her home. A 2014 document says a son, Kecalf Franklin, should manage the estate. He asked the judge to approve any legal fees for the estate’s attorneys in advance