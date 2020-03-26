March 29th: National Vietnam War Veterans Day, how you can participate in virtual events to honor those who served.

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - UPDATE (6:07 p.m.): President Trump continued to suggest that social distancing guidelines for certain parts of the country could be eased in the coming days.

"More aggressively we commit to social distancing, so important, social distancing, such an important phrase, and we do it right now, the more lives we can save and the sooner we can eventually get people back to work, back to school, and back to normal. And there are large sections of our country probably can go back much sooner than other sections and we’re obviously looking at that also,” he said during Wednesday’s briefing.

“People are asking, ‘Is that an alternative?’ And I say, ‘Absolutely,’” President Trump continued.

Trump’s comments come as many public health officials warn against easing the guidelines to stop the spread of the virus too quickly.

The President also announced that he has approved disaster declarations for the following states: New York, California, Washington, Iowa, Louisiana, Texas, and Florida, something, he said, “that has great significance, as you know, and legal significance.”

President Trump noted that he spoke with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, praising his work.

New York, he said, has “a number of very tough weeks ahead of them.”

ORIGINAL STORY: The White House Coronavirus Task Force holds a briefing on the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

US lawmakers agreed on a $2 trillion stimulus package.

New York City is the epicenter of the US outbreak with known cases doubling every three days.

There are 285 people across the state who have died due to coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. There are 30,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, Cuomo added.

Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 2,295 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan with 43 deaths.

Nearly a third of the world’s population is under movement restrictions.