Meijer recalls two snacks sold in Michigan and 5 other states

Last-minute Christmas shopping helped sell record number of vinyl albums sold in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.

1.243 million vinyl albums were sold the week ending December 26th, marking the single largest sales for the format since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking music sales in 1991.

The biggest-selling vinyl album in the week ending December 26th:Harry Styles' Fine Line sold 16,000 copies, the same amount as Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The Beatles' Abbey Road sold 12,000 copies, the same as Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 soundtrack.

Rounding out the top five was Queen's Greatest Hits with 11,000 copies sold.

Vinyl albums were once the dominant format for album purchases in the U.S., but after decades of dormant sales, the format had a comeback in the mid-2000s, according to Billboard.

In 2018, vinyl sales celebrated a 13th consecutive year of growth. In 2018, vinyl album sales represented 11.9% of all album sales in the U.S. for the year.

Of the top 10 single biggest weeks for the vinyl album format in the Nielsen Music era, five occurred in 2019, three in 2018, one in 2017 and one in 2015.