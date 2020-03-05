Nearly half of 18- to 24-year-olds at risk of not being counted in the census

MIAMI (WLNS) - A three-day electronic music festival in Miami scheduled for later this month will not take place because of concerns of coronavirus, according to the Miami Herald.

City officials have yet to announce details of the change because attorneys are ironing out the legal issues tied to the decision, including the length of the delay, sources told the Miami Herald.

Ultra Music festival has reportedly been canceled for the first time in the festival's 21 years in the Miami area, according to Billboard Music.

The scheduled event later this month included artists such as Flume, Afrojack, David Guetta and Major Lazer.

This week, city officials have called for the postponement of the event, which draws attendees from more than 100 countries, due to the quickly spreading coronavirus that has so far affected four Florida residents.

Earlier today, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo told reporters that they were encouraging representatives from Ultra Music Festival to suspend the electronic dance event.

The news comes one day after Ultra canceled its festival in Abu Dhabi that was set to take place Thursday and Friday this week.